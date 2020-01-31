Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 318,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,475,000 after purchasing an additional 326,669 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 666,790 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,252,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.17. 493,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,520. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

