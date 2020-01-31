Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,532 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.20. 4,683,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,067,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

