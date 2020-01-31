Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 11,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $4.02 on Friday, hitting $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.