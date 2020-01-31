Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,557,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,279,000 after acquiring an additional 527,421 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 217,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. 11,219,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

