Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,647,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. 2,833,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,776,500. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $225.88.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

