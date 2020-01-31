Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up about 1.0% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.73. 104,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,714. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $104.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

