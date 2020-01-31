Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.72 and a 12-month high of $96.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

