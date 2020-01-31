Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.50. 17,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,329. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.28 and a fifty-two week high of $193.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.00.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

