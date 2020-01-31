Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,249,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 1,101,815 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 965,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 208,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter.

FV traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,335. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.