Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.80. 885,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,979. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.50 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

