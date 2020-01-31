Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $290,774,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.90. 396,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $334.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

