Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,483 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Tenneco worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 32.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tenneco by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,274. The company has a market capitalization of $530.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.36. Tenneco Inc has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

