Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,779,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after purchasing an additional 336,565 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,806,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,794,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 637,302 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.39. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.