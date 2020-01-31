Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,118 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.76. 112,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,569. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

