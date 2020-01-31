Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after acquiring an additional 481,402 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after acquiring an additional 335,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,752,000 after acquiring an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 71,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,958. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

