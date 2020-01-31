Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.31. 18,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,723. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

