Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,997 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,258,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,629,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,831. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.88.

