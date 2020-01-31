Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,529 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 142,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

