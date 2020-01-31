Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 31,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $103.16 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

