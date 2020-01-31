RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Bicycle Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCYC) Head to Head Analysis

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) and Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals $70,000.00 507.24 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Bicycle Therapeutics $7.14 million 27.14 -$21.85 million N/A N/A

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bicycle Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.52%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and Bicycle Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals -1,735.53% N/A -161.42% Bicycle Therapeutics -342.94% -238.49% -32.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (Tß4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue. It also evaluates the commercial development of peptide fragments and derivatives of Tß4 for potential cosmeceutical and other personal care uses. The company was formerly known as Alpha 1 Biomedicals, Inc. and changed its name to RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2000. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in preclinical studies targeting EphA2; BT8009, which is in preclinical studies targeting Nectin-4; and CD137, an immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in preclinical stage, as well as systemically-delivered activators. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a key immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in Phase I clinical trials. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, hematology, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. The company has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and CRUK; and research collaboration agreement with Bioverativ Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Oxurion NV. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.