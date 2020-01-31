Relex (RLX) Reaches One Day Volume of $142.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Relex has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $180,426.00 and $142.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.64 or 0.03048361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00195832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00123331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,811,550,597 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

