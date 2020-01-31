Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. Buys 1,000 Shares

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $21,260.00.

NASDAQ:RBNC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 23,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.81. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

