Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $55.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $69,949.00 and $55.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

