Republic First Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Republic First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi anticipates that the bank will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.54 million, a PE ratio of -69.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

