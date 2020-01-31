Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$30.82 on Friday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$15.47 and a one year high of C$37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

