Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

NYSE FTI opened at $16.46 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.