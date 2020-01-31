Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apple Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $7.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.48. The company had a trading volume of 19,347,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.98. Apple has a one year low of $164.56 and a one year high of $327.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

