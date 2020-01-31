Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 31st (AFX, AIR, BAS, BBVA, BMW, DAI, DBK, DEC, DGE, DHER)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 31st:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €186.00 ($216.28) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) was given a €5.30 ($6.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) was given a €6.00 ($6.98) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €32.70 ($38.02) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €30.00 ($34.88) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,950 ($25.65). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its target price lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €135.00 ($156.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 150 ($1.97). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was given a $51.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €27.30 ($31.74) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was given a $116.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

