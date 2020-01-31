Research Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.50.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching C$123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 387,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,375. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$107.54 and a one year high of C$127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$120.45.

In other news, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$32,822.46. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

