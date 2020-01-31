Research Analysts Set Expectations for CGI Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.21. The company had revenue of C$2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.99 billion.

Separately, Desjardins raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

