Research Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year.

CHCO has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

City stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of City by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of City by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of City by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $138,138.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

