Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 31st (AMGN, AMZN, AON, CAT, DECK, EW, FEYE, FFIV, GWW, ITW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 31st:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target increased by Cfra from $215.00 to $223.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra.

AON (NYSE:AON) had its target price raised by Cfra from $225.00 to $250.00. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $156.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by Cfra from $190.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Cfra from $205.00 to $207.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 Networks’ first-quarter fiscal 2020 results gained traction from solid growth in services revenues. However, its lowered guidance for earnings in the fiscal second quarter is likely to dent investor confidence. With the acquisition of Shape Security, F5’s operating expenses are expected to flare up as well, inducing near-term pressure on the margins and earnings. Further, F5 is hurt by weakness in its core ADC business. Uncertainty regarding the transition from hardware to software is an added bane. Deceleration in software growth as large deals remain challenging is a major headwind. Nonetheless, robust customer demand for security use cases including WAF and SSLO as well as the ongoing ELA traction is a boon. Moreover, management remains optimistic that surging demand for the multi-cloud application services will be a key driver.”

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $330.00 to $322.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Cfra from $146.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Juniper reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the top line increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing solid momentum in Mist and strength in its services organization. It has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Juniper plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market. However, it faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Uncertain global macro environment and weak investment patterns among its carrier customers remain major headwinds.”

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Cfra from $30.00 to $33.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price boosted by Cfra from $43.00 to $46.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Cfra from $60.00 to $80.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.