Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL):

1/28/2020 – Brigham Minerals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

1/22/2020 – Brigham Minerals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Brigham Minerals is now covered by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Brigham Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Brigham Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.01. 429,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Get Brigham Minerals Inc alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.