Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nestlé (NESN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nestlé (VTX: NESN):

1/28/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 107 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 122 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 93 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 116 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 108 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of CHF 73.34 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

