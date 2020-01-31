Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,048 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 3,000 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 2,523 shares of Reshape Lifesciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,750.35.

Shares of RSLS remained flat at $$8.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Reshape Lifesciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Reshape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($17.36) EPS for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 668.58% and a negative return on equity of 163.22%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter.

About Reshape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

