Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.25

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RESI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 97.80 ($1.29). The company had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market cap of $167.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.21. Residential Secure Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.32).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

