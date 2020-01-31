ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

ResMed has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ResMed to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

RMD stock traded down $6.47 on Friday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,733. ResMed has a 12-month low of $92.73 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $645,660.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,303 shares of company stock worth $8,403,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

