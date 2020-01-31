Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Resolute Forest Products’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

RFP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 27,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,508. The company has a market capitalization of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RFP. TheStreet lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.