Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.50. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

NYSE RFP traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.45. 14,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

