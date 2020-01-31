Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC set a $5.00 price target on Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Resolute Forest Products from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of RFP opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $8.71.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.3% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,141,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 100,988.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 139,565 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 331,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

