Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $62.02 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

