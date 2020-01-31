Retirement Planning Group Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 908,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94,474 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,020. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.03 and a one year high of $115.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

