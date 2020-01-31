Retirement Planning Group Sells 18,270 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,754,000 after acquiring an additional 810,106 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $67.24. 1,474,879 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.