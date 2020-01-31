Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 2,461 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of L3Harris worth $25,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,809,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,375,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.52. 8,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.34. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $151.77 and a fifty-two week high of $225.85. The company has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

