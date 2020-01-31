Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 582 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after acquiring an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 392.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 167,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $11,882,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,258. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.59 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

