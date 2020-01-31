Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 6,247 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,063 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,318,777.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,256,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

