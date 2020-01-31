Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 8,725 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $20,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after buying an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after buying an additional 1,326,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after buying an additional 600,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 346,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after buying an additional 290,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.32.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.98. 26,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 38.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.16%.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

