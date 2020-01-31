Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,555,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,041 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AT&T were worth $138,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MACRO Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 73,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

