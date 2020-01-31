Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,752 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $577,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 485,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. 954,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,630,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

