Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Masimo worth $21,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,921,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Masimo by 8.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 250.0% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,003,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,042,320,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.59. The company had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,848. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.66. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,139.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,401 shares of company stock worth $11,861,969 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

